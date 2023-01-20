Fatal Shooting At Funeral – Latest In A Series Of Tragedies To Hit Jacmel Family – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

When Cuthbert Albert alias ‘Coffee’ fell dead in a hail of bullets while attending a funeral at the Jacmel cemetery on Thursday afternoon, it was the latest in a spate of tragedies to have hit a family in the community.

Cuthbert’s sister told reporters that he died while attending the funeral of a cousin who recently collapsed at a party and died.

And the sister recalled that aside from Cuthbert, another one of her brothers was shot, and her mother passed away last year.

According to the sister, she was at Thursday’s funeral for the cousin that died when mourners heard gunshots.

– Advertisement –

She would later learn that her brother, Cuthbert, was the victim.

“I never expected something like that to happen,” the tearful woman declared.

“Coffee had his ways, but to his family he was a good person,” she recalled regarding her deceased brother.

And while urging an end to the violence that has plagued Jacmel, the sister called for justice in her brother’s death.

According to the police, 52-year-old Cuthbert Albert, alias ‘Coffee,’ of Bois I’nde, Jacmel, sustained multiple gunshot injuries about the body at about 5:35 pm on Thursday.

Saint Lucia has recorded three homicides for the year.

Headline photo: Cuthbert Albert – Deceased

– Advertisement –