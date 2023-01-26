Farmer chopped to death in St Ann; suspect in custody Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man is in police custody after allegedly chopping a farmer during a dispute in Mount Moriah, St Ann on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased is 52-year-old Glenroy Campbell, alias ‘Glen’, of Laughton Town in Mount Moriah.

Reports are that about 4pm on Wednesday, Campbell was in his community when he and another man had an altercation, during which he was chopped multiple times.

The wounded farmer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was later apprehended by the police.

NewsAmericasNow.com