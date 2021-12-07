Failure to communicate: Octopus case goes on

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry didn’t present an accusation against the defendants in the Anti-octopus case at midnight on Tuesday, thus expiring the four-month deadline that had been granted by the Third Investigating Court of the National District, to present formal charges against Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez and the other ten defendants. However, article 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code establishes that, after the term of the investigation has expired, if in the next five days the Public Ministry does not accuse, it does not have the file or presents another conclusive request, the judge, ex officio or at the request of one of the parties, intimates the immediate superior and notifies the victim so that they can formulate their request within 15 days. The failure to unseal the indictment […]