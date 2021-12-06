Expert sees imminent arrival of Omicron variant in the country

No need for panic: while Omicron may be more transmissible, it also appears to be milder, potentially offering a safe way to herd immunity and a waning of the pandemic Santo Domingo, DR The arrival of the omicron variant to Dominican territory is imminent, so together with the already existing delta variant, amid the elimination of restrictions, they can create challenging situations and trigger the epidemiological indicators of the country, as happened last year after the Christmas holidays. This was suggested yesterday by the Dominican scientist residing in Doha, Qatar, Ruben Peralta, who calls on the Dominican Republic to keep preventive measures well active, do much more diagnostic tests and case tracking, and the timely sequencing of variants. He says that the relaxation of a country’s restriction measures at Christmas […]