Expect blackouts as major plants get maintenance
Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina consortium will take the two thermoelectric units out of service for at least three days to carry out the necessary maintenance work so that it can increase its generation. The information was confirmed yesterday by the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies, which apologized to users for the difficulties that this shutdown will cause. The institution affirms that maintenance is essential to maintain supply stability in the short and medium terms.