Ex President’s brother sold fuel without a license

Santo Domingo.- A report presented this Tuesday by the Accounts Chamber, within the framework of the investigation in the Anti Octopus case that points to Alexis Medina as leader, establishes that the National Police paid to the company Fuel America Inc. Dominicana, SRL, from 2015 to 2017, RD$220.7 million for fuel. This company, which appears in the name of Julian Estaban Suriel Suazo, to serve as a front man for Medina Sanchez, at the time of signing the contract with the National Police “did not have a license for the distribution of fuels by the mobile unit, granted by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mypimes, under regulation 307-01 for the application of the Hydrocarbons Law 112-00, in its articles 16 and 17.” Likewise, it was found that the fuel […]