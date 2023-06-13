Ex-Google CEO Bags Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht At Antigua Auction

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. June 24, 2023: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has made waves in the maritime world with his successful bid for the abandoned superyacht of Russian oligarch Andrey Guryev.

The captivating auction took place in the Caribbean island of Antigua and Barbuda, where Schmidt emerged as the victor, acquiring the luxurious 267-foot Alfa Nero yacht for a staggering $67.6 million.

Andrey Guryev, a Russian billionaire who had previously faced sanctions from the US Treasury, originally acquired the Alfa Nero yacht back in 2014. The Treasury Department claims that Guryev had purchased the vessel for a whopping $120 million, though he vehemently denies this allegation. Nevertheless, the yacht ended up abandoned and moored in Antigua, waiting for a new owner to seize its potential.

The sale came after the Us removed the Super Yacht Alfa Nero from its sanctions list, leaving the government of Antigua and Barbuda at its owner and therefore able to sell it.

Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua’s ambassador to the United States, confirmed that Schmidt’s bid prevailed in a truly “open and competitive manner,” according to Bloomberg reports.

The Alfa Nero yacht, crafted by renowned manufacturer Oceanco, is widely regarded as one of the world’s most iconic and highly awarded vessels. Its opulent features and amenities offer an unrivaled yachting experience. From the grandeur of a baby grand piano to the indulgence of a swimming pool that ingeniously converts into a helipad, every detail of this superyacht exudes luxury and sophistication.

The decision to sell the Alfa Nero yacht in Antigua and Barbuda was driven by the mounting maintenance costs that accrued during its extended stay in Falmouth Harbor. With expenses amounting to approximately $112,000 per month, it became imperative for the local authorities to find a suitable buyer who could provide the vessel with the care it deserves.

Eric Schmidt, former CEO and Chairman, Google. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Schmidt’s successful bid for the Alfa Nero yacht is yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Prior to his acquisition, Schmidt served as the CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, overseeing a period of remarkable growth and innovation for the technology giant. His subsequent roles as the executive chairman of both Google and Alphabet further solidified his prominence in the business world.

The context surrounding this acquisition adds another layer of intrigue to the story. The international community imposed sanctions on several Russian oligarchs, including Andrey Guryev, following the invasion of Ukraine. This event had far-reaching consequences, leading to financial restrictions and altered dynamics among the global elite.

In a surprising twist, Guryev’s daughter filed a last-minute injunction claiming ownership of the Alfa Nero yacht. This unexpected legal maneuver added suspense and complexity to an already captivating tale. The involvement of legal proceedings is sure to draw attention as the story continues to unfold.