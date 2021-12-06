Everyone traveling to the United States from today has to meet these requirements

Covid testing has to be less than 24 hours and vaccinations more than two weeks. Santo Domingo, DR From this Monday, all those who travel to the United States, from children over two years old, must comply with the new sanitary measures to counteract the coronavirus and, above all, the new Omicron variant. The first is that everyone must present the negative results of a COVID-19 viral test, either antigens or PCR, but taken one day before the expected arrival in the United States. Until today, results from up to 72 hours before were accepted. Vaccinations are mandatory, but it has a specific component; the date applied to the traveler must be at least 14 days before the trip. “They will also be required to confirm in the form of an affidavit […]