Every student of GIS must leave with a skill – Minister says Loop Barbados

The Government Industrial School (GIS) may have been created with a focus on reforming juveniles, however, Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams wants to the see facility as one that also gives the students not only soft skills but money-making life or career skills as well.

He said:

“Our aim going forward is that every student that passes through the Government Industrial School must leave here with some skill that they did not come in with, and we want to position you, that when you leave here, you can transition very, very easily back into your communities and you can transition into your communities and complement and enhance what is going on in your communities.”

The minister’s commitment to some of the island’s at-risk or once-troubled teens and minors comes after Paradise Beauty made a donation of a Barbering kit to the GIS for the male students to learn or improve this skill.

As one who made his first money as a barber at age 13, Abrahams said that he is ably and perfectly suited to tell the students that barbering is an excellent skill to have and hone.

“It is a skill that you can take with you wherever you go. It is a skill that requires minimal assistance. It is a skill that allows you to be an entrepreneur to set your own hours. It is a skill that allows you to make your own money.”

To the owners of Paradise Beauty, Abrahams said, “I want to thank them for their donation”, and he looks “forward to seeing the young men coming out with skills.”

