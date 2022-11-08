Erica Mena Tearfully Reveals Safaree Wanted Her To Pay Child Support

Erica Mena is still reacting to the end of her relationship with Safaree Samuels on Love and Hip Hop, and she claims that the rapper fought her in court over child support and even tried to get her to pay him child support.

In snippets from the show aired on Monday night, Erica disclosed that Safaree didn’t want to pay child support.

“The sh*t that this man has put me through…I can’t make this sh*t up….he did a lot of ugly sh*t. I had to sit there and watch that man cry to the judge about how much more money I make than him and why he shouldn’t have to pay child support,” Erica said.

Mena, who accused Safaree of abandoning her during her pregnancy with their son, Legend, and also not being around for both of his children, said Safaree also applied for joint custody to get money from her.

“Then he wants 50% custody so that this way I have to pay him child support. No matter how much money I do make, I did not make these kids by myself. From the time I filed for divorce, he has been doing sh*t to hurt me,” she said.

“I don’t know how much more I gotta deal with when it comes to him. Safaree just picked up, started a whole new life, because you claimed it was too much for you, left me with two kids and here I am in court, fighting not only for you to step up financially to help me with these kids but I had to fight so that my kids actually have a proper upbringing,” she added.

Erica Mena and Safaree

In another video shared from the show, fellow cast member Shekinah also lashed out at Safaree, whom she called out for not honoring his obligation as a father.

“Feeling bad because certain people are not taking of their kids,” Shekinah is heard saying to the LHH group. “Stop,” Erica Mena said while Shekinah added, “You need to step up and be a daddy.”

Safaree is heard shouting “boo” from the back of the room.

In the video, Erica also breaks down and becomes emotional as she says that Safaree does not spend quality time with his children.

“I play Safaree’s videos for Maji in my living room…I feed this man into our kids; we created them out of love. How could I ever block you? Stop hurting me,” Erica says as she shares that she was stressed out and lost weight since their divorce.

“I’m taking care of our kids. Stop. This shit hurts me, drains me,” she says while stating that his son Legend behaves like his father. “You may not have a connection but that’s your son.”

Safaree has not denied that he is an absentee father, but he did seem to think he, rather than his children was a victim in the events that have taken place.

“At the end of the day talking right now is a waste of breath. Too much damage has been done. I don’t look at her the same, she doesn’t look at me the same and we just gotta find a way to move on healthy. There’s a couple of things now I’m just waiting for when it comes to child support and custody but for the most part, we’re done,” he said.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels were officially divorced this year. The couple began having marital problems last year while Mena was pregnant. She had also accused him of cheating and abandoning her during her second pregnancy.

In the meantime, the latest season of LHH saw Safaree bringing on his rumored side chick Kimbella Matos who was said to be dating him during the time he was married to Erica.