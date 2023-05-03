News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 5, 2026: A US investor has purchased the two Caribbean islands that were previously owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein, and where authorities allege many of the financier’s crimes took place, Fox News is reporting.

Stephen Deckoff, with SD Investments LLC, bought Great St. James and Little St. James islands in the US Virgin Islands for $60 million and plans to build an exclusive resort, according to a statement from the investment firm.

A significant portion of the sale proceeds will go towards the US Virgin Island’s government as part of a previous deal with Epstein’s estate. The resort is set to open in 2025 and is expected to boost tourism and create jobs.

The islands were originally for sale at $55 million each. Little St. James, which locals had nicknamed “Pedophile Island,” has three beaches, a helipad, a gas station, and over 70 acres of land, while Great St. James has over 160 acres with three beaches.