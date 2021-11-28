Entrepreneurs are in favor of Edes being managed by the private sector

Santo Domingo, DR Different business organizations were today in favor of the Electricity Distribution Companies (Edes) being administered by the private sector through a public-private alliance (PPP). However, some warned that what happened with the implemented capitalization process should be avoided in 1998. The vice president of Conep, Cesar Dargam, said that the business union seeks to make essential services in the Dominican Republic increasingly efficient and sustainable. He added that in the Conep, they envision a regulatory State, not in the activities of the economic actors and the private sector developing its activities within the established regulation. “The electricity sector is a high priority for national development. That is why the announcement of the director of APP is well received. We trust that transparent processes are developed with clear rules […]