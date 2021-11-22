Encarna Pinero: “Tourism recovery in the Dominican Republic has exceeded expectations”

Encarna Pinero, CEO of Grupo Pinero, congratulated the Government of the Dominican Republic for the work carried out to achieve the recovery of tourism in the country, which has turned it into a reference for the successful management of the pandemic. She highlighted the work carried out by the Tourism Cabinet headed by President Luis Abinader and coordinated by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. “The recovery has been above expectations, bearing in mind that rapid vaccination is fundamental to generate confidence,” she said. The also president of the International Hotel Investors Association (Inverotel) indicated that employee support measures such as phasing have helped companies and employees get through the pandemic that guarantee that when the pandemic passes, they will continue to be strong and sustainable companies. “We are facing […]