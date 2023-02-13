Education Ministry hosts training camps for PEP teachers Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Education and Youth has announced a series of training camps for teachers to help them better prepare students for this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Today, Monday, February 13 is the deadline for educators to register for the training camps using the link https://forms.gle/ah7VvpUSbS3tAZKk7

The ministry said the training camps are aimed at building the capacity of teachers and providing targeted interventions for students.

It said teacher training sessions for grades 4-6 teachers will be facilitated on February 14, February 28, March 27-31, and May 1-5, 2023. There will be a different format and subject focus on the days indicated.

The training sessions will expose participants to the competencies required for the various components of the PEP, treat with identified misconceptions, and target specific skills required for key National Standards Curriculum (NSC) focus areas. “The objective is to prepare teachers to use novel strategies and resources to engage students for final PEP examination preparations,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. A bulletin with details on the training camps was previously sent to schools.

