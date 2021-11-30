Early age alcohol consumption puts Dominican Republic among highest consumption in the Americas

Santo Domingo, DR Attentive to phrases like “it’s just a little drink,” “nothing happens,” “for him to learn to drink in the street, I’d better teach him”… the Dominican Republic is in seventh place among the countries of the Americas with the highest alcohol consumption. This information was offered to Listin Diario by psychologist Rosangela Lopez, who is alarmed by alcohol consumption among adolescents and young pregnant women. She cites that 77 percent of adolescents who have consumed alcohol for the first time do so before 14. “It’s hard to expect anything less when alcohol is generally so easily accessible in the country, which puts our most vulnerable populations at risk: teenagers and pregnant women. This first group is in a vital phase in which they often conclude their identity, […]