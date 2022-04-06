Dutch Prosecutors Appeal Jah Cure’s Murder Acquittal Push For More Prison Time

Jah Cure could get a lot more years behind bars if Dutch prosecutors have their way.

Jah Cure might be facing more jail time if the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service has its way. The singer is presently serving his 6 years sentence for attempted manslaughter of a Dutch promoter in October of 2021.

He was found guilty on one of the two charges brought against him by prosecutors. On March 22, Jah Cure was convicted of attempted manslaughter based on evidence that included incriminating voice notes and text messages threatening to stab and kill the promoter thousands of times and an eyewitness account.

However, the judge had found that there was insufficient evidence proving he was guilty of the attempted murder charge and only sentenced him to the lesser offense of attempted manslaughter.

The attempted murder acquittal is being appealed by Dutch prosecutors who want the singer to spend more than six years behind bars.

“We’ve lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal today against the acquittal for attempted murder. No hearing has been held. In the Court of Appeal, three senior judges hear the entire case again. At this higher level, the trial procedure is virtually identical to that in the lower courts,” Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, was quoted as saying to The Gleaner.

Jah Cure’s management team has not addressed his fans since the singer’s arrest in October. Cure was arrested and charged for stabbing and causing the stomach of Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake to be perforated and needing life-saving surgery.

During his trial, Jah Cure claimed he acted in self-defense as he was afraid of the promoter. However, the evidence presented by the prosecutor painted Cure as a violent and uncontrollable man who was hell-bent on killing the promoter after he failed to pay him money for his performance at an event earlier.

On the other hand, there are reports that Cure’s legal team has also contemplating appeal his conviction. The singer’s legal team has not yet make a move in that direction but it’s not off the table.