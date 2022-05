FILE – In this April 27, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Oakland, Calif. Green was arrested for an alleged assault over the weekend in East Lansing, Michigan, according to online court records.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2016, in the city where Green played for Michigan State from 2008-12. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)