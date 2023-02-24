Drake Toys With Retiring From Rap Gracefully, DJ Envy Last Album Request

Drake might be getting ready to hang up the mic and possibly leave the music scene, leaving some fans emotional and DJ Envy putting in one last album request.

The rapper and his close friend Lil Yachty sat down for ‘A Moody Conversation’ against the backdrop of the beach, where they appeared to be discussing his career. Yachty is the interviewer, and Drake is talking where he says he is slowly getting to a point where he might be contemplating early retirement.

“I’m at the point now where I just like, I feel like we talked about this the other day…I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” the rapper said.

Drake has never spoken about what’s next after being named Billboard’s rapper of the 2010 decade two years ago and having an almost two-decade career that continues to evolve and reinvent itself.

The rapper is currently the most-streamed rapper in the United States, and for overall music, he is second to Bad Bunny in the world. He first came onto the scene as a Degrassi actor, but Drake worked hard to establish himself as a Canadian on the hip-hop scene that is primarily in the United States.

His early years as a rapper also saw Drake trying to break through criticisms from many on the hip-hop scene due to his lyrics deviating from the norm of hardcore lyrics.

With his latest album, ‘Her Loss’, Drake achieved 12 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 12 No. 1 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. ‘Her Loss’ released in November last year debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to stats from Luminate.

Drake’s record is third behind The Beatles with 19 and Jay-Z with 14.

The Toronto rapper previously spoke about his musical legacy and how he wanted to leave music, and he has continued to help other artists by collaborating and giving them a platform they would otherwise not have access to.

Still, we’ll have to wait and see what Drake says about retiring from music, especially since he has his OVO label that has signed a series of artists.

If Drake should retire now from hip hop, he would be hanging up the mic at almost the peak of his career. Presently, he is the most commercially success rapper in history with some major landmark title like the most streamed artist on the planet. It’s safe to say that Drake dominates the streaming era and was recently named the first artist to reach 75 billion streams on Spotify.

DJ Envy requests that Drake release a final all hip hop/rap album

DJ Envy, who is a fan of Drake music, says he wants the Canadian rapper to release an all rap album before hanging up his mic.

“I think Drake need that one album, that one hip hop/rap album,” the Breakfast Club co-host said. “That’s just me, am a Drake fan and I want that one hip hop/rap like with all these freestyles and he is going in. I need a album like that.”

Charlamagne Tha God disagrees with DJ Envy saying Drizzy is not even in his top 10 rappers of all time.

“Drake teases us because he is spitting right,” Envy responded. “I drove to the station today listening to Drake and he’s going in going crazy and I want to hear a full album like that and I think it will stop some of the doubters all the time. I mean am a Hov (Jay-Z) fan am a lyricist fan, I like when he spits.”