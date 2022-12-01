Drake Most Streamed Artist On Spotify In Jamaica 2 Years Straight

Drake is the most streamed artist in Jamaica for the second time in a row, and he is also the most streamed male artist in the United States, earning another historic achievement as a hip-hop artist.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Drake emerged at number one and came out ahead of six other hip-hop artists who made the list. The other hip hop artists featured on the top 10 list are Kanye West at number three, Juice WRLD at number five, Lil Baby at number six, Kendrick Lamar at number seven, Future at number nine, and NBA YoungBoy at number ten.

The other non-hip-hop artists making up the list were Bad Bunny at number two, The Weeknd at number four, and Morgan Wallen at number eight. Drake has not reacted to the news yet, but the rapper has been leading the streaming for the year with close to 10 billion views for 2022.

The artist recently released the third of his trilogy project, Her Loss, and continues to be in work mode. His latest post on Instagram reflected his untouchable status in hip-hop.

“There’s hate from back in the day that still fuels me till today…and like those people who claim we cousins or that hollywood click hopper that calls me brother…we can’t relate,” Drake’s last IG post says.

In the meantime, Drake was beaten out to third place on Spotify’s most streamed artists of 2022 globally. Spotify Wrapped with Bad Bunny leading at number 1, the only female, Taylor Swift in second place, Drake at third, The Weeknd at fourth, BTS at fifth, Ed Sheeran at sixth, Harry Styles at seven, and Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Eminem rounding out the top 10.

In the meantime, Drake was also listed on Spotify Wrapped as the most streamed artist in Canada, number two in the United Kingdom, and number 5 in France, to name a few.

Many of the artist’s international fans celebrated his accomplishment on social media. “Artist of the decade for a reason,” one fan said. “12 years later and still on top,” another said.

Drake’s listing as the most streamed artist in Jamaica was not very welcomed last year, with the likes of Vybz Kartel calling for Jamaicans to support local artists more.

Many had interpreted Kartel’s comments as dissing the artist, but all seems well as Drake appeared to pay homage to Kartel last month after the artist announced that he was engaged. Drake shared a photo of Kartel and his fiancée Sidem Ozturk on his Instagram Story.