Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital recognized as one of the best in LA

Santo Domingo North, DR The Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital was recognized as one of the best in the region in the ranking of “Best Hospitals in Latin America 2021,” being the first in the country to receive this distinction. The assessment was carried out by America Economic Intelligence, which performs annual measurements taking into account quality, safety, user experience, efficiency, and prestige, among others. The list consisted of 67 hospitals from 11 Latin American countries, which meant to be a challenging year for measurement, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the most anticipated ranking for hospital entities was carried out for medical specialties. The areas of cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery, oncology and hemato-oncology, pediatrics, and gynecology-obstetrics were included. In pediatrics, 55 centers were evaluated, and the […]