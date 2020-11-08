Don’t go out without an umbrella! Storm Eta will continue to generate rain

A great level of humidity is maintained on the Dominican territory, as a consequence of the wind of the south component in the deep layer, generated as an indirect effect by the tropical storm Eta informed the National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET). Therefore, it is expected that the rainy conditions will persist today over much of the country, with cloud developments accompanied by downpours that could be locally moderate, thunderstorms and gusts of wind sometimes over the northeast, southeast, southwest, Central Mountain Range, and Greater Santo Domingo. Due to the expected rains, ONAMET maintains the meteorological alert, in case of possible sudden or gradual urban floods, as well as, possible overflowing of rivers, streams, and ravines for the following provinces: San Pedro de Macoris Santiago El Gran Santo Domingo La […]