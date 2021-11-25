Dominican sugar industry rebuffs ‘slander’ campaign

Santo Domingo.- Sugar cane workers, belonging to the Central Romana, on Thursday denounced an alleged international campaign of discredit, carried out by a group of US congressmen, in which they denounced that there is forced and child labor in the Dominican sugar industry. Prospero Juan, labor advisor to the United Union of Workers of Central Romana, argued that the accusations by congressmen seek to harm the local sugar industry so that the country will take away the quota of that product. Juan, after denying the accusations made by the legislators, declared that no one is forced to do work and added that the country’s sugar industry all it does is create a workforce.