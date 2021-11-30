Dominican State power utility saved US$73.5M

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Energy and Mines said Monday that from September 2020 to the end of August 2021 there was a RD$3.7 billion (US$73.5 million) decrease in the amount the State allocated to the electricity sector during that same period, between 2019 and 2020. It said that was due to the drop in personnel spending of RD$618.7 million; non-personal services for RD$1.3 billion and the elimination of RD$1.7 billion in the line of materials and supplies. Ii said in a press release that the saving has been possible due to the application of Decree No. 342-20 of August 16, 2020, which provides for the liquidation of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (Cdeee), the transformation of the Rural and Sub-Urban Electrification (Uers) and the elimination of various […]