Dominican rum now has its own appellation of origin

Santo Domingo, DR. The board of the Dominican Association of Rum Producers (Adopron) received from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) and the National Office of Intellectual Property (Onapi) the expected “Denomination of Origin Dominican Rum (DO),” which allows the rum to position itself as a Country Brand. With this unprecedented event, rum is placed on the same level as tequila from Mexico, Champagne from France, and Whisky from Scotland, whose denomination of origin protects how they are manufactured and the requirements to be followed to preserve their authenticity. The presentation of the DO to the Adopron board was made by the Minister of Industry and Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Victor Bisono, together with the director of Onapi, Salvador Ramos, in an event called “Great Dominican Rum Experience,” […]