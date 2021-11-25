Dominican Republic’s last chance with Odebrecht bribe case

Santo Domingo. – The judges of the First Collegiate Court of the National District will read this Thursday, in its entirety, the sentence that convicted Angel Rondon and Victor Diaz in the case of the Odebrecht US$92 million in bribes, and will leave open the term for those who did not agree with the decision can be appealed. The judges Giselle Mendez, Tania Yunes and Jissel Naranjo will read the sentence at 3:00 in the afternoon, in a hearing for codefendants Rondon, Diaz Rua, Conrado Pittaluga, Tommy Galan, Andres Bautista and Juan Roberto Rodriguez. The case is handled by the Special Prosecutor for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho.