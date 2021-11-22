Dominican Republic’s air services agreement with Dubai will boost tourism

The Dominican Republic and Dubai signed an amendment protocol for air services between both nations to develop actions to promote and promote air traffic. According to a press release, the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) explained that the agreement also seeks to promote the Dominican Republic as a tourist destination and strengthen cooperation ties with other civil aviation authorities in matters of commercial aviation services. In this sense, the president of the JAC, Jose Marte Piantini, described the signing of said protocol “as a significant advance” for the national air sector and explained that promoting the country’s air transport with other nations positions the strategic importance of the territory Dominican. He stressed that the agreement would also strengthen new opportunities that contribute to the country’s economic growth, promoting the quality of air […]