Dominican Republic to extend state of emergency

Santo Domingo.- The Senate on Wed. unanimously approved President Luis Abinader’s request for an extension of the state of emergency for 45 more days to combat the pandemic, and continue social distancing measures. The request was delivered while the session was taking place and was immediately put to a vote and obtained the approval of the senators. The Presidency’s request, approved unanimously, would be the seventh extension since the first state of emergency established on March 19 to face COVID-19, which has caused 92,557 positive cases with 1,613 deaths. .