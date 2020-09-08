Dominican Republic taps 25 prosecutors to fight corruption

Santo Domingo.- From just six prosecutors assigned to the Anticorruption Office (Pepca), the Justice Ministry on Mon. assigned a team of 25 officials to conduct the criminal investigation and elaborate indictments. In addition to this measure, in a new twist to the expectations of change in the country’s justice entities, Attorney General, Miriam Germán, has appointed Yeni Berenice Reynoso as director of the Anticorruption prosecutor. Likewise, the Superior Council of the Public Ministry placed under the responsibility of the assistant attorney, Wilson Camacho, as Special Prosecutor for the Pepca, replacing Laura Guerrero.