Dominican Republic takes steps towards integration with Central America

Panama City, Panama The Dominican government is moving forward in the integration of services and other productive sectors with Central American countries. The process is the result of two meetings of President Luis Abinader with his counterparts of the Central American region, specifically Costa Rica and Panama, to work together and take advantage of the post-Covid opportunities since investments of US$3 to US$4.5 trillion are expected to be changing the manufacturing base. This was affirmed to Listin Diario by the vice-minister of the MICM, Carlos Flacquer, who accompanied minister Victor -Ito- Bisono to the presentation of the regional report RED2021 of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) in Panama City, an act in which the Panamanian chancellor revealed the signature of a tripartite agreement between these countries. Flacquer explained […]