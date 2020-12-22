Dominican Republic takes measures against the danger of a new strain of Covid-19

The coronavirus mutation found in the United Kingdom is 70% more contagious than the previous ones known in Europe and other countries. Santo Domingo, DR The appearance of a new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom and other European countries has caused the Dominican authorities to react with measures to try to prevent this variant of the virus from entering the country. Yesterday, President Luis Abinader affirmed that in light of the new information, he has been instructed to stop flights that originate or touch UK airports so that they do not enter the country. On the same day, the Minister of Health, Plutarco Arias, said that the government will continue to take measures against the new strain of Covid-19, depending on how the virus evolves. […]