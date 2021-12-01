Dominican Republic refines its action plan to streamline passenger flow at airports

The Airport Department, together with Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ), held a working meeting to validate the level of preparation of the measures established by the Action Plan for the High Season 2021, to facilitate the entry and exit of passengers through the air terminals in the country, safely, regarding the increase in Dominican and foreign travelers registered in these months. This meeting was held at the International Airport of Las Americas, Jose Francisco Pena Gomez ( AILA ), and was led by Victor Pichardo , executive director of the Airport Department; together with Monika Infante , general director of Aerodom. Also participating was the general director of the Specialized Corps in Airport Security and Civil Aviation ( Cesac ), Carlos R. Febrillet Rodriguez; the director-general of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto Then; the director-general of the Tourist Police ( Politur ), Minoru Matsunaga; as well as representatives […]