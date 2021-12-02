Dominican Republic-Puerto Rico trade shouldn’t be timidtimid

Santo Domingo .- Trade between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is timid, despite the proximity between the two islands, which is why the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico, Manuel Cidre Miranda, and a commission representing 20 companies, have shown interest in establishing trade negotiations between the two nations. Cidre Miranda raised the need to take advantage of the territorial proximity with the Dominican Republic to begin to test an export expansion that goes beyond the region. The official, who heads the delegation of Puerto Rican businessmen that has been in the country for several days in search of establishing commercial ties in different areas, indicates that this can be done by taking advantage of the strength of each country and hiding the […]