Dominican Republic prosecutors grill Sammy Sosa in US$185.1M fraud case

Santo Domingo.- Emely Rodriguez, lawyer for former baseball player Sammy Sosa, said on his departure from the Justice Ministry that the case to which he is allegedly linked to some of the companies of the corruption network dismantled through Operation Antipulpo (Octopus) is in the privacy stage, and when the accusation is presented the press will find out. She did not say if the former athlete should return to the headquarters of the Justice Ministry for the questions to be followed. The lawyer confirmed that the former baseball player was interrogated for more than three hours by the deputy attorneys, Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho regarding the corruption scandal. Sosa and one of his brothers figure in the file of the corruption network, for alleged links that the former […]