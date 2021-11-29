Dominican Republic-Panama-Costa Rica summit for Haiti

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, will lead a summit of leaders to be held on December 10 and 11 in Puerto Plata, in which those from Panama and Costa Rica will participate. This was announced on Twitter by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, Jose Ignacio Paliza, specifying details of the event to be held in a hotel in that city. “At this moment in Puerto Plata we are raising the organizational details for the presidents’ summit that we will hold here on December 10 and 11. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, from Panama, Nito Cortizo, Costa Ricaand as host, Luis Abinader will participate in this event, “Minister Paliza posted on Twitter. This would be the second official meeting that the Dominican president will hold with Presidents Alvarado Quezada and Cortizo. Already […]