Dominican Republic overseer finds a US$61.4M ‘anomaly’

Santo Domingo.- The Accounts Chamber of the Dominican Republic confirmed the complaints of irregularities in the contracts for asphalt material AC-30 of the Ministry of Public Works, then directed by Gonzalo Castillo, and the company General Supply Corporation. Among the anomalies found in the investigation is that RD$3.5 billion (US$61.4 million) was paid without evidence of documentary support, for the credit line contract signed between the Ministry of Public Works and the Reservas Bank, which establishes the remuneration of 10% as an expense for the design, administration and implementation of the program. Likewise, a difference in imported AC-30, versus the invoiced, for the amount of 2,884,623 gallons, equivalent to RD$359,712,488, according to the Report of the Special Investigation Practiced to the Supply of Asphalt Material AC-30 between the Ministry of […]