Dominican Republic hosts 1st meeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers

Santo Domingo.- Today Friday, the Dominican Republic will host the first meeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers, where the agenda for the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government will continue to be defined, which will be held next year, also in Dominican territory. The El Embajador hotel, located in the National District, is the meeting site, which will have the confirmed attendance of representatives from 22 countries that make up the Ibero-American Community. These are: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Chile, Spain, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Honduras, Cuba, Guatemala, Portugal, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Andorra and the Dominican Republic. Ibero-America is characterized by being a community full of richness and cultural diversity, made up of 22 countries with international ties that allow their strengthening and […]