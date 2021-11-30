Dominican Republic has best macroeconomic forecast in Latin America, according to Bank of America report

Analysts of the bank estimate that the Dominican economy will grow 11.5% in 2021 and consider that the rating agencies can stabilize the country’s credit risk The Bank of America’s global research unit believes that the macroeconomic trajectory of the Dominican Republic is the most promising in Latin America for the coming years and estimates that it will be the second country with the highest economic growth in the region with 11.5% in 2021. In an Emerging Insight report dated November 29 of this year, the bank values the country’s robust economic recovery, better-than-expected fiscal results, political stability, and progress in the structural reforms promoted by President Luis Abinader. On the latter, Bank of America points out that the reform of the electricity sector is not a trivial achievement. “It has already started to be phased in, […]