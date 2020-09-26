Dominican Republic gold mine has the highest production in Latin America, fourth in the world

SANTO DOMINGO. – The Dominican Republic is notable for having the gold mine with the highest production in all of Latin America, with that of Pueblo Viejo, in the province of Sánchez Ramírez. Likewise, the country’s mine was fourth in the world for producing the most gold in 2018, with a total of 30.1 tons, according to an article by the BBC. However, its production rate slowed due to the lower concentration of gold in the extracted mineral, explains the magazine oroinformación.com. Its owner, Canadian Barrick Gold, has embarked on an expansion process “that will allow the leading mine (in the region) to extend its useful life into the 2030s or even beyond,” the publication says. “Mine production has stabilized and is likely to be on a downward trajectory, […]