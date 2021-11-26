Dominican Republic again calls to help Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Alvarez, brought the situation in Haiti to the ears of his Iberian-American colleagues to join in the call that the Dominican Republic has long made to the international community to come to its aid. “It would be important for this meeting of ministers of Foreign Affairs to call on the international community to provide Haiti with the necessary assistance to overcome the serious violence and insecurity that exists in that country,” said the foreign minister. Alvarez, speaking in a meeting of LatAm and Iberian foreign ministers in the Dominican capital, highlighted the importance of holding a national dialogue in Haiti that will lead to the eventual holding of free, fair and competitive elections. The United States said that the international community […]