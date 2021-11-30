Dominican Rep.’s war on corruption gets the US’s kudos

Santo Domingo.-The United States highlighted on Tuesday the fight against corruption by the Dominican authorities, especially since the President, Luis Abinader, took office in August last year. Robert Thomas, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in the country, said that the Abinader government made “bold” commitments and has taken “promising” steps to fulfill its promise to fight corruption and more transparency. “Over the past year, the Dominican authorities have investigated corruption and detained individuals implicated in fraud and manipulation, including senior officials who were previously considered untouchable. As well as legislators involved in drug trafficking, including some from his own party,” said Thomas.