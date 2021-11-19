Dominican Rep. generals became illicitly enriched

Santo Domingo.- In the second part of Operation Coral (5G) the authorities managed to identify that the corruption network that operated in the military forces and the National Police, not only benefited Major General Adan Caceres, Rafael Nunez de Aza, and Alejandro Giron Jimenez, who were arrested in the first stage of the case, but instead favored other members who had command levels in the military institutions and who allegedly became illicitly enriched. In a preliminary way, there are 14 investigated who are in the custody of the Justice Ministry. Among them are three generals, seven colonels, a police major, two captains and a first lieutenant. In leaked documents about the investigation, the group is identified. Although the authorities have warned that the list could be further expanded as the […]