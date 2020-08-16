Dominican President Luis Abinader will be inaugurated today in a ceremony reduced by COVID-19

The only foreign presidents who have agreed to travel to the Dominican Republic amid the pandemic have been that of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, Haiti, Jovenel Moise, and Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who was the first dignitary to arrive on Dominican soil, on Friday. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (EFE) .- The new Dominican president, Luis Abinader, will be inaugurated this Sunday in a ceremony reduced both in his apparatus and concerning the number of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic. The economist and businessman, Luis Abinader Corona will be the 67th ruler of the Dominican Republic. Only foreign delegations from eight countries, including three presidents, will attend Santo Domingo. Simultaneously, the United States will send Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which is its highest level of representation […]