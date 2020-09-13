Dominican president Luis Abinader met with Manuel Estrella at 8:00 pm last night

President Luis Abinader held a meeting with businessman Manuel Estrella last night (Saturday) in the city of Santiago, as part of his agenda in that city. The meeting was held with other members of the business sector at 8:00 pm, as confirmed by Multimedios del Caribe, which he himself chairs. His agenda also included a visit to the home of the communicator Nelson Javier (El Cocodrilo) and other businessmen from the tobacco sector of Tamboril. Vice President Raquel Peña and a group of ministers and other government officials will accompany the president.