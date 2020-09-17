Dominican President Abinader: Whoever misused public money will not go unpunished

Santo Domingo, DR On completing the first month at the helm of the government, President Luis Abinader said last night that he works to transform the country through urgent actions against the Covid-19 coronavirus, expand health insurance coverage, and transform education and the recovery of the agriculture and tourism. In a speech by television, radio, and digital media, the president expressed that he is fulfilling his promise to make “a transparent government that would always be accountable.” Likewise, Abinader assured that “no one will go unpunished if they have wasted the people’s money.” He added that for this, “we designate an independent Public Ministry whose Attorney must act with autonomy and only guided by the Constitution and the laws of the Republic. A momentous change in our history ”. […]