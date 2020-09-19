Dominican President Abinader to speak to the UN on Wednesday

Santo Domingo, DR President Luis Abinader will make his international debut at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) on the 23rd, within the framework of the 75th Plenary Session of the General Assembly. Given that the conclave will be held for the first time virtually, due to the global health crisis generated by COVID-19, Abinader will address his speech to the members of the Forum from the National Palace. The spokeswoman for the Presidency, Milagros Germán, reported that her appearance will be between 5:00 and 6:00 in the afternoon. Last Tuesday the 75th Period of Sessions of the UN General Assembly began, with the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our commitment to multilateralism – facing covid-19.