Dominican National Brewery experiences low availability of its products due to lack of bottles

Santo Domingo – Cervecería Nacional Dominicana inaugurated a new line of cans that expands its product packaging offer, and signed an agreement with Caribbean Glass Industry for the reactivation of the glass industry in the Dominican Republic, beginning the production of bottles in the country as of 2021, since it recognizes that, in recent months, and the context of the current health crisis, it has experienced a decline in the availability of its products. The brewery explained that this decline responds to limitations caused by the shortage of bottles. Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, glass companies at the regional level were forced to close their ovens, causing a decrease in supply. The company stated that it is committed to re-establishing the correct supply of the market […]