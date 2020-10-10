Dominican hotel among the top five in the world

Fourth place in the exclusive list made by the magazine “Condé Nast Traveler The American magazine of tourist information “Condé Nast Traveler” released the list with the best 50 hotels globally, and one of ours is in the Top 5. Located in the tourist town of Las Terrenas, Samana Province, northeast of the Dominican Republic, the Peninsula House occupies fourth place in The Best Hotels in the World: 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, of the specialized magazine. According to the publication, for more than three decades, registered voters have had opinions about their favorite hotels worldwide. The selection was based on whether the hotel had good food, standard linens, a good location, and whether the experience would be one the guest would remember for the rest of his or her […]