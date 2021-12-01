Dominican gold mine says it can inject US$13.0B to local economy

Santo Domingo.- The miner Barrick Pueblo Viejo launched yesterday the initiative “A place of value,” with which it seeks to show the importance of the project to extend the life of the mine, which -according to the company- requires a place, a new tailings dam. For that reason it has enabled the website puebloviejolugardevalor.com. It said he continuity project will result in more than US$9.0 billion of additional income for the Dominican State, resources that can be used for improvement projects that meet the social needs of the communities. The company said it will have a positive effect on local purchases, which are estimated to increase by approximately US$13 billion, in addition to the generation of more than 3,300 direct and indirect jobs, and the launch of new projects that […]