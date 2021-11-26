Dominican general used seized assets as his own

Santo Domingo.- When the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) says that the members of the corruption network in the Operation Coral 5G case “used seized assets as their own,” they refer to General Julio Camilo De los Santos Viola. The authorities attribute at least six apartments and a lot that were assigned to him from the Office of Administration and Custody of Seized and Confiscated Assets (Ocabid), in Santiago, without the corresponding supports. “They converted resources obtained from illicit activities into goods to which they tried to make them appear lawful. They transferred assets on behalf of third parties, who do not have an economic profile to acquire the properties that appear in their name, knowing that they are the product of the preceding crimes such […]