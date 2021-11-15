Dominican exports will close 2021 with US$11,887 million

Adoexpo assures exports demonstrate the sector’s resilience in times of crisis The president of the Dominican Export Association (Adoexpo) reported this Monday that 2021 is a record year for exports, which shows the resilience of the sector in times of crisis. Elizabeth Mena indicated that in the months of January-October, Dominican exports totaled US $ 9,738,832,312, which represents a growth of 20.74% compared to January-October 2020 and 16.64% compared to January-October 2019. “According to estimates, this 2021 we will close with about US $ 11,887 million, representing a 20.5% growth if we compare it with 2020 and 17.51% in 2019,” said Mena. The owner of Adoexpo offered her statements within the framework of the 2021 Export Resilience Awards and the presentation of the Export Check UP tool. In this activity, several companies were awarded […]